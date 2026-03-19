Archbishop Edward Weisenburger reflects on his first year leading the Archdiocese of Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One year ago Wednesday marked a turning point for Detroit’s Catholic community. Archbishop Edward Weisenburger formally stepped into his role during a historic ceremony at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“It's been a really wonderful transition for me,” Weisenburger said.

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report below:

Detroit Archbishop speaks about his first year on the job

Two highlights of his first year were going to the Vatican and Jerusalem.

Weisenburger says he’s concerned about the war with Iran in the Middle East.

“I'm deeply concerned. If you look back in time and see what the popes said during the Vietnam War saying don't do this,” he said. “Popes have been saying don't do this to a lot of things that we look back in time and we deeply, deeply regret.”

Watch more of Carolyn's interview with Archbishop Edward Weisenburger below:

Detroit Archbishop Edward Weisenburger speaks on his first year leading the Archdiocese

The archbishop shared the biggest challenges he’s faced over the past year.

“Our restructuring of the archdiocese. Many archdioceses across the nation have gone through this,” Weisenburger said.

The Archdiocese of Detroit once counted 1.5 million Catholics. Today, it's closer to 900,000, with a shortage of priests now at 224 serving 209 parishes.

“We came up with some multiple models working with our priests over a series of days and over a period of time, but those now go out to every parish,” Weisenburger said.

Previous report: Archdiocese of Detroit launches phase 2 of restructuring effort

Archdiocese of Detroit speaks about restructuring effort

The archbishop says under his watch, the archdiocese has grown by 1,500 members.

“I think young people today are really questioning the world they've been given and they're starting to look at the truths that can be found, I believe, in Christianity,” Weisenburger said.

Weisenburger, 65, is a man of the people, from visiting soup kitchens to speaking openly about difficult issues like immigration.

“Open border unrestricted is not sustainable,” he said. “To have the pendulum swing so drastically to shutting down the borders and saying well, people who are probably sentenced to death because of poverty, drug gangs, cartels, no stay out and we’re sorry if you die, that’s too bad. These two extremes are the problem.”

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report from last year when Archbishop Edward Weisenburger was preparing for the new role:

Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

Weisenburger spoke out against the X post from President Donald Trump of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle being portrayed as animals.

“You do what your conscious and your church's teachings says is true and then you give voice to it,” Weisenburger said.

Just last week, Weisenburger pinned a five-page letter talking about the sins of the church, transparency and the healing of all who have been harmed. He has a legal team researching the records of all personnel.

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger

On a lighter note, Weisenburger has a sense of humor. He’s not afraid to look like a local, even throwing on a sports jersey.

“I'm keeping my eye on the Pistons and the Lions and the Tigers,” he said. “Detroiters are tough. We rise from our ashes, so I’ve been really, really impressed.”

