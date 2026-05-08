Arson suspect arrested after fire set inside Huntington Place

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An arrest has been made after a person set fire inside Huntington Place in Detroit last week.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the suspect walked into Huntington Place just before 9 a.m. on April 26. He then used water bottles filled with gasoline and doused the carpet with it before setting it on fire.

Previous report: Police release video of arson suspect setting a fire inside Huntington Place

Police release video of arson suspect setting a fire inside Huntington Place

The fire did minimal damage and officials responded quickly and extinguished the fire. The fire did not impact guests, staff or any events.

The fire department said a vigilant person who say the suspect contacted authorities after seeing the story about the incident on the news.

The person’s identity is being withheld at this time since there hasn’t been an arraignment yet.