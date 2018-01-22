Award-winning chef bringing restaurant to top of Detroit's Ren Cen

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Nearly a year after the closure of Coach Insignia at the top of the GM Renaissance Center, an award-winning, Detroit-based chef is planning to open a new restaurant at the top of the Ren Cen.

Shawn McClain, who has won the James Beard Award, has partnered with Riverfront Holdings to open the new restaurant inside the iconic Detroit building.

McClain is getting help from those who helped grow his award-winning Las Vegas restaurant to develop the 20,000-square-foot project.

"We are proud to join the culinary explosion that's happening here in Detroit in partnership with General Motors in this spectacular location," McClain said in a release. "We have a shared passion for the city and its innovative spirit. We're inspired by that bold creativity and aim to transform the space into a dynamic, multi-concept experience that's about so much more than amazing views."

McClain is also bringing along his wife, Holly, to help develop the hospitality of the restaurant.

It will be open on the 71st an 72nd floors which was home to Coach Insignia and The Summit, which was a revolving restaurant. The rotating capability was removed when it was renovated to Coach Insignia in 20014.