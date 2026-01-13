Belle Isle Conservancy unveils new brand identity, calling the island 'Detroit's backyard'

BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Conservancy unveiled a new brand identity on Tuesday and is now calling the island "Detroit's backyard."



Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Belle Isle Conservancy unveils new brand, calling island 'Detroit's backyard'

During a press conference at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on the island, officials from the conservancy said the new brand identity is an effort to reintroduce Belle Isle as more than a park, and instead a living cultural landmark.

“Belle Isle is where Detroit comes to breathe,” Belle Isle Conservancy President and CEO Meagan Elliott said in a statement. “From sunrise runs to family reunions, quiet walks to big celebrations, this island holds generations of memories. Our new brand and website honors that history while embracing the future. We centered on people, joy, and belonging for everyone who loves this place.”

"Detroit is a world class destination and Belle Isle is one of the main reasons,” Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield added in a statement. “I love the energy of Belle Isle’s new brand identity and how it showcases the people and places that make Detroit’s backyard so special. The combination of the state of Michigan’s capacity to manage this spectacular asset and the outstanding stewardship of the Conservancy let me know that our beloved island is in the best hands."

At 982 acres, Belle Isle is the country's largest city island park and features a variety of recreational activities, including hiking, biking, walking, fishing, a beach, an aquarium, the museum, the Belle Isle Conservatory and much more.

With the new identity, the Belle Isle Conservancy is using a "sunrise-to-sunset" color palette inspired by the island's sky, water and tree canpoy; a "portal" design motif; photography that centers around people; and new typography.

On the Belle Isle Conservancy's website, the goal is to make it easy for people to experience the island. Key features include a plan your visit hub, content for a mix of things to do, different events and programs and streamlined pages for people looking to donate and volunteer on the island.