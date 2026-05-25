Belle Isle fills with families honoring fallen service members and veterans on Memorial Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of Metro Detroit residents filled Belle Isle on Memorial Day, honoring the lives of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country's freedoms.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Metro Detroit honors fallen service members on Memorial Day

By 1 p.m., the park was at about 50% capacity, with a long line of cars waiting to get inside.

While the holiday centers on those who died in service, families also paid tribute to veterans still living.

"Last time we were all here, we were freezing, huddled up. But it's perfect today," Michelle Solomon of St. Clair Shores said.

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Solomon reflected on her family's military history.

"My youngest, her grandma is a veteran. She's still with us but we have a history of military. My grandfather was in the military. He passed away recently, but it's kind of just like a connection to our family, the ones we've lost," Solomon said. "You will definitely be remembered, thank you, and your legacy will live on."

Ronald Belton of Inkster served in the Army from 1977 to 2012, eventually sustaining a debilitating injury when an IED exploded. He said family members who served before him inspired him to enlist.

"When I first started, it was all green uniforms, then it went to camouflage. Everything's different, and I loved the military because I traveled everywhere," Belton said.

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Belton said the day carries deep personal meaning.

"It means a lot to me because, my uncle, he was in the army. He died in 1972, and he died from radiation cancer. He worked as a nurse in Vietnam, and I guess he absorbed that radiation," Belton said.

Henry White of Livonia served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He said the day is about more than celebration.

"The brothers that served and the ones we don't have with us right now. That's what it means to me and celebrating them," White said.

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White said the public's reception of veterans has changed significantly since he returned from Vietnam.

"First of all, it makes me feel good because now that when I'm out in the public, people say welcome back home. We didn't get that when we came back from Vietnam. People were throwing stuff at us, but now it feels good, makes me feel like it was all worth while," White said.

Ameenah Byrd, who was cooking for her family on Belle Isle Monday, said she takes pride in her relatives who served.

"My brother is a veteran, and so is his aunt. She served," Byrd said.

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When asked how proud she feels having family members who served, Byrd said, "Tremendous. They really mold our country. I'm so proud of them."

Down the road Monday, thousands spent the holiday dancing at Hart Plaza for the final day of Movement Festival. Gates opened at 2 p.m., with performances by Ki Ki, Dom Dolla, Hot Since 82, and more on the docket. The festival is set to wrap up at 11 p.m. before the city turns its attention to preparations for the Grand Prix.

"I feel like this is the calm before the storm. More people are going to show up, and it's going to be groovy," Zach DeChambeau of Macomb said.

For Richard Brown of Clinton Township, it was his first time at the festival.

"This is my first time at a festival. I didn't know what to expect. When I was a kid, I don't remember any of this, so I'm pretty excited," Brown said.

"We just love the music, we love to dance," Ben Ulmer of Clinton Township said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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