Bishop Winans clarifies viral video showing church member during donation event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A viral social media video has sparked widespread misunderstanding about an incident at a Detroit church's fundraising event, prompting both the pastor and congregation member involved to speak out.

Pastor & Church Member Respond to Viral Donation Video Controversy

Bishop Marvin Winans of Perfecting Church hosted a "Day of Giving" on Sunday, asking members to donate $1,000 and raise another $1,000 to help finish the new sanctuary in Detroit and support community programs. Winans asked those giving $2,000 or more to come to the front first, with others following from the largest donations to as little as $1.62.

However, congregation member Roberta McCoy went viral after someone posted a video of her coming to the front with less than $2,000, claiming she was rebuked by Pastor Winans. McCoy says she has been attacked online since the video began spreading.

"He absolutely did not rebuke me. Now there's a difference. There was a correction because let me clearly state that pastor gave instruction on the lines to get into," McCoy said.

WXYZ-TV

Winans explained his actions during the event were meant to maintain order and ensure elderly members wouldn't have to stand for extended periods.

"I was calling because the whole church was giving, and it was our day of giving, and the whole church was coming, and we didn't want people standing, the mothers and all that, so I was calling them by increments," Winans said. "And we had someone that had given out of before, and I corrected it, and I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that's all that was."

WXYZ-TV

McCoy said Bishop Winans personally apologized to her following the incident. She has been a member of Perfecting Church since 2013 and has given faithfully over the years and will continue to do so.

—————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

