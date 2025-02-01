Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place in February 2025

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit will transition from the Motor City to the Boater City in 2025 as the Progressive Detroit Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place from February 1-8.

The show is known as the original, biggest, and best boat show in Michigan, with the premier showing of all things boating, featuring hundreds of new boats including new model introductions, accessories, marinas, docks & hoist, services, and much more.

Highlights include:

• The world-renowned Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel returns to the boat show (Feb 1-3)

• Live Sharks Encounter Shows daily

• Live Stingrays Aquarium

• Garmin Electronics Seminars (Feb 1 & 2)

• Tiki Bars with music

• Indoor Lawn with playground and lawn games

• Kids Zone with interactive activities including Boat Driving Simulators

• Career Day – Monday, Feb. 3

• Free Boaters Safety Course Feb. 8 (preregistration required)

To learn more, visit chillyfest.org.