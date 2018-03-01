Brawl inside Detroit's Asian Corned Beef restaurant caught on video

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit restaurant is defending a viral video showing a brawl inside the Asian Corned Beef on Gratiot.

An employee tells me she was scared when things quickly got out of hand but says her boss and general manager did what they had to do.

It’s a video that’s been viewed more than a million times. It was taken on a cell phone inside the Asian Corned Beef on Gratiot Saturday night.

We reached out to the customer who shot the video, they told me they didn’t feel safe talking, but we that we could use the video.

The customer shared the video in Facebook, saying “Asian corn beef on Gratiot ghetto, the whole staff jumped on one person.”

The video appears to show a customer arguing with employees, apparently because something was wrong with his order, before an all out fight breaks out.

The district manager says they didn’t want to start fighting with the customer and told him to leave.

It’s an incident the company says quickly escalated and they didn’t mean for it to get that far.

The company says they told police they didn’t want to file a police report, and say they hope this incident doesn’t put a negative light on the restaurant.