Campus Martius ice rink again in running for USA Today's best skating rink in nation

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is again in the running for USA Today's best ice skating rink in the country.

USA Today highlights the rink, saying:

There's a silver lining to the frigid winters of Detroit, Michigan — skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Located in the heart of downtown Detroit with stunning views of the city skyline, this rink has been a major magnet for locals and Olympians alike.

You can vote once per day until polls close on December 1, at 11:59 a.m.

Last year, the Rink at Campus Martius Park was named the best ice skating rink in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024.

The winners were determined by public vote.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, nearly 100,000 skaters visit The Rink annually.

“The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit offers a truly unparalleled ice-skating experience, and being named the No. 1 ice skating rink in the country is a testament to its charm,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a 2024 press release announcing the win. “From enchanting holiday decorations, including a towering Christmas tree, picturesque views of the city skyline and the new CHALET 313 designed by Gardner White that overlooks The Rink, there is an undeniably special vibrant ambiance. The Rink captures the magic of Downtown Detroit during the winter season. We’re proud to provide a destination that brings people together and showcases the best of our city.”

To learn more about The Rink, click here.

