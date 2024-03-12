Watch Now
Campus Martius once again in running for USA Today's Best Public Square

Posted at 8:33 PM, Mar 11, 2024
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A year after winning the honor, Detroit's Campus Martius Park is once again in the running to be named the Best Public Square in the United States.

This is the fourth straight year Campus Martius Park has been part of USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards. Last year was the first time the part won Best Public Square.

This is how it's described in the contest:

Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people-watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck, or go ice skating in winter.

You can participate in the voting once per day on the 10 Best website until polls close at noon on Monday, April 8.

