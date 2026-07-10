Canadian government announces agreement to open Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27

DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to a news release from the Canadian Government, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will open for business on July 27.

The release says that Canada and Michigan have agreed to open the bridge then, with the support of the United States Government. The bridge was set for a ribbon-cutting in June, but it was later delayed when Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Interim CEO Chuck Andary said in a statement that "Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues."

According to today's release:

To support this opening and ensure that benefits are felt on both sides of the border, Canada and the United States have agreed to a series of cooperative measures focused on toll governance and transparency, as well as investments in the region, including through the establishment of a 15-year economic development fund tied to a portion of profits from bridge operations.





The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will also work collaboratively with the Government of the United States on toll-rate adjustments, seeking concurrence for certain non-market related toll changes.

Officials have released the following statements about the opening.

After years of planning, partnership, and construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will soon be opening – providing a new connection for the region, while strengthening one of the world's most important trade corridors. This nation-building project is a testament to what Canada can accomplish when we come together with a shared vision. Our gratitude goes to all the staff, workers, partners, and community members who were involved. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will create new opportunities, strengthen our economy, and bring economic benefits on both sides of border for generations to come. The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada