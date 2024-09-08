Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Charles H. Wright

DETROIT, MI ( WXYZ) — Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Charles H. Wright, the visionary founder of The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, on what would have been his 106th birthday.

Founders Weekend, happening September 7th and 8th, is a weekend filled with engaging activities, music, food, and community spirit. This event promises something for everyone, from a historic bike ride to a lively Grandparents Day celebration. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is a museum of African-American history and culture is located at 315 E Warren Avenue in Detroit, MI.

To learn more about the Wright's founder's weekend celebrations, visit https://www.thewright.org/founders-weekend