DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child is fighting for his life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run near 8 Mile and Wyoming Sunday night.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Child critically injured in hit-and-run near 8 Mile and Wyoming, driver still at large

Michigan State Police say a driver struck the child while he was trying to cross the road around 11:17 p.m. Sunday before fleeing the scene. The child, described by police as a young juvenile, was alone at the time of the crash near the border of Detroit and Royal Oak Township.

Witness Kierra Childs said she nearly struck the child herself before the crash.

"Out of the blue, I see a little kid about 6-8 years old ducking and dodging in the middle of traffic, and I was inches from hitting him, and I kept driving and saw other cars avoiding him, and I heard a big thump, and I looked back and saw the kid flipping in the air," Childs said.

After the driver fled, several witnesses stopped and used their cars to block the victim from being struck by other vehicles. Childs said she stayed with the child after the crash.

"Me being a mother, that's what kind of got to me the most, and I couldn't leave a kid like that in the middle of the street," Childs said.

As of Monday afternoon, the boy remained hospitalized in critical condition. The incident left neighbors shaken.

"It's very concerning because I have a 9-year-old myself. You have to be careful, more careful than normal crossing this street or even at the intersection driving," Detroit resident Alexias Toles said.

WXYZ-TV

One neighbor, who did not give their name, expressed grief over the child's condition.

"I know the parents probably hurting; I'm hurting. And I don't know the little boy, but I'm hurting for him," the neighbor said.

WXYZ-TV

Lt. Ty Howard of the Michigan State Police said investigators want to understand why the child was out alone at that hour.

"Anytime there's a child that's out at that time, we want to figure out why. And we're going to work relentlessly to figure that out," Howard said.

WXYZ-TV

Howard said the boy's parents have been located and are cooperating with investigators. A missing persons report was filed around the time of the crash, but investigators are still working to confirm whether that report was for the crash victim.

One neighbor called for the driver to face consequences.

"Once they find him, he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Now, as far as the parent, I feel bad for the parent that this happened to their child. I feel bad for the child. This could have been prevented. This was a preventable situation," Toles said.

Police do not have any vehicle information to release to the public at this time. Anyone with information about the crash, no matter how small, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police.

———————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

