DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child and an officer with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) were hospitalized after a crash on the city's east side Sunday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Houston Whittier St & Hayes St.

According to a spokesperson with the department, both people are expected to survive.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the accident. The incident is under further investigation by DPD.