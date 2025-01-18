Cinemark Celebrates its first ever “Bring Your Own Bucket” Day for National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19

PLANO, TEXAS (WXYZ) — Cinemark Holdings, one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, invites popcorn lovers everywhere to grab their favorite bucket and head to their local Cinemark theater to celebrate the chain’s first-ever “Bring Your Own Bucket” day in honor of National Popcorn Day on Sunday, Jan. 19.

In addition to enjoying heaps of the buttery goodness while showing off their favorite vessels, popcorn lovers can celebrate the annual holiday with $5 XL popcorn at all Cinemark theaters, a social sweepstakes and a special discount on gift cards, providing endless opportunities to enjoy that bingeworthy popcorn.

More information on Cinemark’s National Popcorn Day celebrations can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.