City Bakery opens Monday, January 29, in Detroit's Fisher Building

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A bakery featured in an episode of the HBO hit, "Sex and the City" is making its debut in Detroit's New Center on Monday, January 29th.

The City Bakery is located inside the Fisher Building in Detroit's New Center Area. The shop launched in 1990 and has since has become a New York staple with an almost cult-like following for its hot chocolate. Pastries, salads, coffee and sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients are also on the menu.

City Bakery will open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering breakfast, lunch and desserts. Catering services will also be available.

This is City Bakery's third location. The others are in New York and Japan.