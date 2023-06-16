City of Detroit and Perfecting Church reach deal on completion of construction of controversial mega-church

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit and Perfecting Church have reached a deal that will allow the church to resume construction on a new mega-church that had become the source of controversy over delays in its completion.

Perfecting Church and Pastor Marvin Winans released the following statement about the deal:

Pastor Marvin L. Winans and Perfecting Church are pleased to announce that a resolution has been reached with the City of Detroit in respect to their lawsuits against each other. Under a stipulated order of dismissal, both parties have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution allowing Perfecting Church to resume construction at the 7 Mile and Woodward location. In early 2022, Perfecting Church had assembled a team and initiated plans to restart the project before legal disputes arose.



The agreement includes specific commitments from Perfecting Church to the City of Detroit regarding construction timelines, permitting and financing. Pastor Winans commented, "The church and its Board of Directors looks forward to working cooperatively with the city to complete this important project."



Start of construction may be delayed by winter weather but will begin no later than Spring 2024. Perfecting Church eagerly anticipates the completion of this magnificent new structure, which will contribute to the beauty and building of community of this great city.



The City of Detroit released the following statement from Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett:

Under a stipulated order of dismissal, both parties have reached a resolution which we believe will result in Perfecting Church resuming construction at their 7 Mile and Woodward Ave. location. The agreement includes specific commitments from Perfecting Church to the City of Detroit regarding the timeline for construction, permitting and financing.

The city of Detroit sued Perfecting Church in February after they say they failed to complete a megachurch project in a timely manner.

Perfecting Church, which is led by Bishop Marvin Winans, was set to build a new church, administrative building, and parking structure near 7 Mile and Woodward. Nearly 20 years after the plans for the project were announced, the project remains unfinished.

The city says the last time a permit was requested to do work on the building was 2018.

The stipulated dismissal filed in Wayne County Circuit Court sets out the following timeline and conditions: