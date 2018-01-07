City of Detroit Announces Street Closings

8:42 AM, Jan 7, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Department of Public Works announced the following street closings:

·        Middle between Grand River and Clifford will be closed completely from Jan. 6, 2018 through Jan. 17, 2018 for a special event.

·        State between Washington and Shelby will be closed completely from Jan. 5, 2018 through      Jan. 14, 2018 for a special event.

·        Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely from now until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

·        Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Aug. 14, 2018 for façade restoration.

·      Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Jan. 30, 2018 for building renovation.

·      Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through             Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

·      Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through              May. 22, 2018 for building renovation.

·      W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction. 

·      W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May. 14, 2018 for building renovation. 

·      Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Jan. 17, 2018 for building renovation. 

.   Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation.  However, one lane in each direction will be maintained 

·      Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation. 

·      State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation.

·      Temple between Park and Woodward will be closed completely from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building construction.

·      John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

·      John R between Broadway and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2018 for building construction.

·      Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from now through              Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

·      Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be closed completely from now through                Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

·      Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through             Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

·      Farmer between Grand River and Gratiot will be closed completely from now through                  Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

·      W Grand Blvd between Cass and Park will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

·      Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building renovation.

·      Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

·      Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work. 

·      Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation. 

.   Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction  

·      Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

·      Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

·      Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

·      John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

·      Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development. 

·      Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT) 

·      Northbound M-39 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed completely from now through              Nov. 30, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

·      Clark ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed completely Dec. 10, 2017 from now through            Jun 1, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

·      Northbound Woodward between Adams and Sproat will be partially closed from now through               Jan. 13, 2018 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

 

 

 
 

