City of Detroit Announces Street Closings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Department of Public Works announced the following street closings:

· Middle between Grand River and Clifford will be closed completely from Jan. 6, 2018 through Jan. 17, 2018 for a special event.

· State between Washington and Shelby will be closed completely from Jan. 5, 2018 through Jan. 14, 2018 for a special event.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely from now until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Aug. 14, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Jan. 30, 2018 for building renovation.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through May. 22, 2018 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May. 14, 2018 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Jan. 17, 2018 for building renovation.

. Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained

· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be closed completely from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building construction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

· John R between Broadway and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2018 for building construction.

· Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Farmer between Grand River and Gratiot will be closed completely from now through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· W Grand Blvd between Cass and Park will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building renovation.

· Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Jan. 15, 2018 for building renovation.

. Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT)

· Northbound M-39 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed completely from now through Nov. 30, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Clark ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed completely Dec. 10, 2017 from now through Jun 1, 2018 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound Woodward between Adams and Sproat will be partially closed from now through Jan. 13, 2018 for a lane closure. (MDOT)



