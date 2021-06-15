City of Detroit commemorating Juneteenth with week-long celebration

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is commemorating Juneteenth 2021 with a week-long celebration.

The celebration will consist of a series of thought-provoking virtual conversations and in-person events celebrating Black culture and educating viewers on important issues impacting the Black community.

The Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department has also partnered with numerous community leaders to host a series of virtual panel discussions through August as part of “Freedom Summer." The series, Changing the Narrative, will address issues of equity, wealth and equality.

"Since 2018, our city has made it a point to officially celebrate Juneteenth as part of the ongoing march toward true equality, and each year the experience gets better," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "Over the course of several days, there will be great opportunities for us to celebrate, reflect and gain a deeper understanding about this historic day and its importance to all of us."

All virtual conversations will be live streamed from the City of Detroit’s Facebook page.

View the schedule below:

Wednesday, June 16 - June 19 - Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance (MDBBA) black business crawl

Wednesday, June 16, 3 p.m. - Reading of Emancipation Proclamation by Yolanda Jack, Erica Hill, John Sloan III and Rochelle Riley

Friday, June 18, 3 p.m. - The History of Juneteenth in Detroit with Jamon Jordan

Saturday, June 19, Noon - Junteenth Virtual Celebration to feature various presentations of spoken word, prayer, African dance performances and remarks from elected officials.

Freedom Summer Schedule

Wednesday, June 23, 4 p.m. - Discussion on Generational Wealth w. James Feagin, Helda Saad, Connie Bell and Kaiwan Bowman

Wednesday, July 7, 4 p.m. - Equity and the Plight of Women w. Sonya Mays, Adrienne Benett-Benkari, Lajuan Counts

Wednesday, July 21, 4 p.m. - What is Equity w. the City of Detroit Equity Council

Friday, July 23, 4 p.m. – A Day of Activation of Celebration in Spirit Plaza featuring music, art and cultural activities

Wednesday, August 4, 4 p.m - Equity through Policy Creation w. Kim Rustem, Megan Moslamani

Wednesday, August 18, 4 p.m - Equity Vs. Equality w. Anika Goss, Lauren Hood, Dana Williams, Derrick Edwards

As part of the summer-long effort, CRIO is inviting residents to participate in the celebration of Black culture by participating in the #WhatisFreeDom campaign. The social media campaign offers two opportunities for participation:

Option #1

Record a :30-:45 second video stating in your own words: What freedom means to you.

Upload the video to your social media platforms with the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom?

Option #2

1.Post a picture and in the caption share what freedom means to you. Be sure to include the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom?

Content can be shared on any of the following platforms:

Twitter: @crio_detroit

Instagram: @detroitcivilrights

Facebook: @criodepartment