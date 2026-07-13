City of Detroit launches cooling centers this week during extreme heat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As extreme heat moves into the area this week, all Detroit recreation centers and Detroit Public Library locations will serve as cooling centers.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for Monday and a Heat Advisory for Tuesday, when heat index values of up to 103 are expected, according to NWS.

City officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead for periods of extreme heat.

“Extreme heat can affect everyone, especially older adults, young children, people with chronic health conditions, people who work outdoors, and residents without reliable access to air conditioning,” the city said in a press release.

The city shared the following tips for beating the heat:

• Drink water frequently, even if you are not thirsty

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

• Spend time in air-conditioned spaces such as libraries, recreation centers, or malls

• Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day

• Store medications properly according to storage instructions

The city also shared ways for kids and teens with asthma to stay safe:

• Stay hydrated

• Watch for worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, or unusual fatigue

• Check air quality conditions before outdoor activities

• Follow your asthma action plan and keep medications accessible as directed by your healthcare provider

Here are the locations and operating hours for the Detroit recreation centers serving as cooling centers:

• Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday, Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on library branch operating hours can be found online.

“Public health is about taking action before a crisis occurs,” said Ali Abazeed, the Detorit Health Department’s chief public health officer and director. “With extreme heat expected, we want Detroiters to have the information and resources they need to protect themselves and their families. Simple actions like staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors, and checking on neighbors can help prevent heat-related illness and keep our community safe.”

