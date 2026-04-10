City of Detroit makes bike lane data available to all riders online

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bikers in the City of Detroit have a new tool to help them get around, according to the Detroit Greenways Coalition.

The organization says the city has put all of its bike lane data available on the open data portal. You can check it out at the following link: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/mapviewer/index.html?layers=1a461925a1a242b9b4512380e32516c1&fbclid=IwY2xjawRGEsNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFPVEtPZXZLdEhtTWdDUUgxc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHnxuEO15l2OZYTdB1TX86IzcdEh1IzroY9zpuey2SebW3R85iSI-jiyisi2v_aem_5iQcs5aqu8hBrnhm_JaNcA

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The city has also gathered a guide for biking in the city on their website: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-public-works/complete-streets/moving-city/biking-city