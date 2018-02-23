City of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department launches new fraud office

DETROIT (WXYZ) - You better beware, if you are not paying your fair share!

The Cty of Detroit is coming for you and calling out all frauds!

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has a brand new fraud unit and it’s already busting the guilty, all to help protect the innocent.

Businesses, you are now ON NOTICE! Gary Brown, the Director of the Water and Sewerage Department is making his message about their mission loud and very clear!

First up? Lou's Deli - which Brown says has been caught straight piping - removing the meter so that it doesn't measure the water usage.

So, while they're paying the service and drainage charge, but not the water they're using.

Brown says that's costed the city about $14,000.

He also says the new crackdown has resulted in $3 million in collections on bad debt.

Lou's is promising to work with the city to make it right.