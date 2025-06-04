Community embraces 5-year-old with cancer who said his dying wish was a birthday party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For about seven months, 5-year-old Julius Reid from Detroit has been battling kidney cancer, an unimaginable weight for a child so young.

But Julius still managed a smile for his kindergarten graduation photo last week at Hope of Detroit Academy.

Michelle Lozon, a local photographer, captured that moment — and one unforgettable question Julius asked his teacher.

“He asked his teacher, ‘Miss Angel, am I going to have my birthday party before I die?’” Lozon recalled. “My mouth dropped. I froze."

Julius' sixth birthday is in August, but his mom, Shanice Reid, says he’s begun to fear that each day could be his last.

“He feels that every day might be his last breath, like he won’t be here tomorrow,” she said.

So this week, the Detroit community came together to give Julius the one thing he wished for most: his very first birthday party.

“Everything here has been donated,” Lozon said, surrounded by balloons, bounce houses, cupcakes, and games.

Julius told his teacher that a birthday party would be his dying wish. On Wednesday, that wish came true.

“Happy Birthday, Julius! This is all for you!” shouted volunteers as Julius entered the field at Hope of Detroit.

"It’s good!” Julius cheered with a huge smile.

He spent the day celebrating early with classmates, candy, games, and a surprise visit from his favorite superhero.

“Spiderman!” he shouted with joy.

The family was also gifted a trip to Disney World, an overwhelming gesture after what Shanice describes as the hardest year of their lives.

“Unbelievable. It’s amazing,” she said.

The Reids have started a GoFundMe to help stay afloat financially. Shanice had to leave her job to care for Julius during his hospital stays and treatments.

“Through all the chemo, the shots, the transfusions, he gets one day to just be a normal kid and have fun,” she said.

For now, one wish has come true. And for a little boy who's been through more than most adults ever will, this day, at least, was magic.

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.