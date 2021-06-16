Community group hosting events throughout Detroit this summer for families; Suburban Propane donates over 300 meals

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A train filled with children singing and dancing may roll through your neighborhood this summer.

It’s part of Brilliant Detroit's summer initiative Open Streets Detroit.

“We are doing outdoor activities all summer long where you can learn and grow,” said Cindy Eggleton.

She’s the founder and CEO of the community organization.

Some of the activities include face painting, story-telling music, dancing and so much more.

Suburban Propane donated over 300 meals from local Moroccan restaurant Saffron De Two to this Osborn community.

Parents like Wesley Banks say outdoor events like this are needed. Especially after a year of staying in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are able to get out and breathe and enjoy the weather,” adds Banks.

There are twelve Brilliant Detroit community homes spread across the city.

“We are in every district of Detroit, and they can come,” said Eggelston.

For more information on the group's next block party click here.