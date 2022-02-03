Contractors have until 6:00 p.m. Friday to clear Detroit's residential streets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The clock is ticking in the City of Detroit. It gives contractors 36 hours to clear neighborhood streets after a large snowfall. The clock started at six Thursday morning.

Matthew Pitcock spoke to WXYZ as he worked at the Pi-Sci Pizza shop in the city’s Woodbridge neighborhood. He says as he walked to work, most drivers seemed to be getting around on the roads in his neighborhood just a bit slower than normal.

“It seemed that they understood that today is a slower day,” he said.

The City of Detroit reported it got just over six inches of snow, but benefited from warmer weather earlier in the day. So a good portion of it melted as it hit the warmer ground.

The result, just enough to cause some problems. As we drove we found there are slick spots in intersections. Some residential streets appear not yet hit by the plow.

“The map behind me shows in blue the portion they have been able to complete to date, so we are happy with how they are progressing,” said Ron Brundidge, Director of the Detroit DPW.

He showed journalists a satellite center where the city monitors road conditions through hundreds of traffic cameras. They also map out which roads have been cleared.

The City of Detroit has about 673 miles of high-priority major roads that the city plows. It says it has plowed most of them curb to curb.

The city contracts with plow companies to clear about 1880 miles of residential streets. City leaders are asking for patience until Friday evening.

“Wait until 6 Friday evening and if it is still not done, let us know,” said Brundidge.

They will send inspectors out and hold contractors accountable. Residents are encouraged to use the Improve Detroit App to report snow removal issues or call 313-224-0033 (DPW Street Maintenance Division).

As a regular walker, Matthew is also asking folks to remember their sidewalks.

“Please do it. I definitely have become a much better shoveler myself since walking everywhere,” he said.

