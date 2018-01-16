DETROIT (WXYZ) - A couple is offering $1,000 for the safe return of their two-year-old Shih Tzu after the dog was stolen from their car.

It happened Saturday night on Shelby Street near Congress in downtown Detroit.

Krissy and Leroy, both of whom do not want their last names used, said the dog was only alone in the locked car for about 30 minutes.

But that was long enough for a thief to break in and steal the dog and a navigation unit.

If surveillance video does identify a suspect for Detroit Police, Krissy and Leroy are hoping the person who stole their dog, or anyone who has him now, will drop him off at an animal shelter and let them know he needs to be returned to his owner.

Krissy and Leroy have also said anyone who now has their dog can also call them at 313-404-2671.

