Court documents indicate Kwame Kilpatrick strikes deal to pay more than $800k in restitution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to federal court filings, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and federal prosecutors have come to an agreement on $823,649.09 Kilpatrick owes in restitution following his conviction on corruption charges.

The actual agreement is filed under seal. An order detailing the amount and stating that both parties agreed that Kilpatrick's pension benefits and other income are subject to garnishment was filed as an order by Judge Nancy Edmunds on the public docket.

The order officially denies motions filed by Kilpatrick in December, arguing that his restitution balance should be considered as satisfied in full.

Kilpatrick was elected Detroit's mayor at age 31. Eleven years later, he would be convicted of running a criminal enterprise and sentenced to 28 years in prison, found guilty in 2013 of racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, extortion and more.

In January 2021, President Donald Trump commuted his sentence after serving 7 years. The restitution he was sentenced to was left in place.

Kilpatrik has long fought the repayment of restitution. In 2022, the government filed an order to seize the money in an online fundraising account tied to the former mayor.

The online fundraising campaign is where Kilpatrick and his wife solicited donations for their baby and a new home. In July 2022, the federal government was granted an order to seize that money. However, the fundraising company said in a filing in August 2022 that they didn’t have the money. The account had already been closed, and the money was gone.

Watch this WXYZ-TV report: