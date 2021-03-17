Craig: Shot Spotter system led to gun manufacturing bust in residential area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James Craig is crediting the city's Shot Spotter system with an arrest that led to the seizure of multiple weapons.

Craig says the system launched Monday afternoon. He says they got a hit within 24 hours, which led officers to break up a "gun manufacturing operation."

Two people have been taken into custody. Craig says both are gang members, and that one was possibly involved in an earlier shooting. Both are being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Craig says officers responding to the scene found evidence of 75 shots fired at the property.

A number of guns were recovered at the scene, including a long gun, as well as the parts for other guns. They also recovered "several hundred rounds" of ammunition.

They also found a drill press, which is used to manufacture guns, as well as what is known as "ghost guns." Craig says this is the first time in his tenure in Detroit that the department has run across ghost guns, which he says are untraceable.