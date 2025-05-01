Dad tells son he has dentist appointment, takes him to Little Caesars Arena for Pistons game instead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Among the fans who have come to Detroit for tonight's Pistons playoff game are Ryan and Jackson, a father-son duo from Alpena.

When reporter Ruta Ulcinaite spoke with them outside of Little Caesars Arena, Jackson revealed that his dad picked him up early from school, telling him that he was going to a dentist appointment. He said his dad said his mom had screwed up the schedule.

"I was really bummed about that," Jackson said. "Until he told me the real news, and then I was really excited."

Ryan said he and his wife were talking about the game this morning and decided to surprise Jackson because he's been doing really well in school and basketball, and because he loves the Pistons.

This is also Jackson's first-ever Pistons game.