DETROIT (WXYZ) - A deli owner shot a would-be robber on Detroit's west side.

A man attempted to rob Teenie's Delicatessen at 7 mile and Rosemont at 4:30 p.m.

The robber reportedly went into the deli and demanded money, then hopped over the counter. Police say the store owner saw his daughter being accosted and opened fire on the suspect.

The robbery suspect was shot in the arm and arrested by police afterwards.

No one in the deli was harmed other than the robbery suspect.