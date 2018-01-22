Detroit and federal officials to wage new war on drugs in Opioid crisis

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit had more drug overdoses in 2017 than murders: 267 verses 383 because of the Opioid crisis.

And now Detroit Police, Wayne County and the feds are teaming up to fight the war on the streets.

“As I began to really immerse myself into the impact of the Opioid crisis, I was shocked,” said Police Chief James Craig at a joint news conference.

Timothy Plancon is the DEA Special Agent in Charge in Detroit.

He said, “It surpasses car accidents and gun violence. I’m actually old enough to be around during the crack epidemic as that happened in my earlier years.”

Crack cocaine became the epidemic of the 1980s.

The Opioid crisis started innocently with people using pain pills, becoming addicted and then turning to street drugs, Heroine, Fentanyl and cocaine to get their fix.

The new U. S. Attorney in Detroit, Matthew Schneider said drug dealers will be treated like murderers, “Were doing something differently, put up the caution tape. That’s a murder. That is a drug delivery causing death. And that’s how we’re going to prosecute those cases.”