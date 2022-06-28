Detroit announces 'Lifeline Plan for Water Affordability'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Board of Water Commissioners made two big decisions that will impact water bills Tuesday.

They approved a new rate structure that offers a lower price for usage below 4,500 gallons and a higher rate for more use. The goal is to incentivize people to conserve water and fix leaks.

The city also announced Detroit’s first-ever income-based water affordability plan.

In 2014, The City of Detroit made national headlines when under the control of an emergency manager the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department shut off water to more than 30,000 homes, impacting about 100,000 people.

Now, in 2022, Mayor Mike Duggan says the goal is to become a national example of how to ensure everyone can afford water through a pilot program funded in part with state and federal dollars.

“It has been a long road to get here, but we have always shared the same values, that everyone should have access to water,” said Mike Duggan, Detroit Mayor.

Mayor Duggan held a press conference with the Detroit Water Board to announce a pilot program they are calling the Lifeline Plan for Water Affordability. It offers water at three subsidized rates based on income. About 100,000 households that qualify for food assistance will have a water bill of $18/ month. There will also be a $43 and $56 subsidized rate, based on income.

“Seventy-eight percent of residential customers will see a slight decrease in their bill. And 70% of customers will be eligible for some kind of assistance,” said Gary Brown, Director of the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

The subsidized rate applies to the first 4,500 gallons.

“If water usage exceeds 4,500 gallons per month, the household will be charged for the additional usage based on DWSD’s new inclining block rate structure. For example, under the rates approved today, if the household is enrolled in SNAP and the Lifeline Plan and they use 6,000 gallons of water their bill will then be $38.06 instead of $18. Therefore, there is incentive in monitoring water usage,” said the City’s Website.

Advocates for affordable water voiced concerns that the 4,500 gallons may not be enough to provide for large families.

“We’re concerned about sustainability,” said Cecily McClellan, the We the People of Detroit Water Hotline Coordinator.

As a Water affordability advocate, she is concerned about how long the help will be there. City leaders say it is a work in progress.

“I think we have enough dollars for a year and a half possibly two years,” said Brown.

“We have been advocating with our congressional delegation and people across the country to say water needs to be treated like an essential utility,” said Mayor Duggan.

“We just need to show the federal government and the state we can execute on this plan and this program deserves to be permanently funded,” said Brown.

You can enroll for the lower rates if qualified beginning July 1 by calling Wayne Metro at 313-386-9727 or at www.waynemetro.org.

