Detroit Archbishop Vigneron invites the faithful to attend Easter liturgies at Detroit Cathedral

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron is extending his annual invitation to the faithful to attend Easter liturgies at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The parish is located at 9844 Woodward Avenue, between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway, in Detroit.

All are welcome, with seating provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The Masses will also be live-streamed on the Archdiocese of Detroit Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ArchofDet/. For those seeking other options, Easter Mass will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, March 31, on Channel 7 (WXYZ).