Detroit arson investigators search for suspect who torched woman's U-Haul

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman's dream of moving into her first home turned into a nightmare when someone allegedly set fire to a U-Haul truck packed with nearly everything she owned — just hours before she was supposed to start moving in.

Barbara Jones, 59, says the truck was locked and had only been parked outside her brother's home on Stahelin Avenue for a few hours when doorbell cameras captured someone approaching it. She believes the person broke the lock, opened the back of the truck and then set it on fire.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Detroit woman's U-Haul torched days after closing on first home

Investigators with the Detroit Fire Department say the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Stahelin Avenue. The fire is now being investigated as arson.

"They took everything from me," Jones said.

Jones says she didn't want to speak publicly about what happened, but her coworkers — who asked not to appear on camera — contacted 7 News Detroit after learning about the fire. They are rallying around Jones and hope someone will recognize the person or the truck seen in the surveillance video.

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They also set up a GoFundMe for Jones.

"They're the reason that I'm doing this because I didn't want to do this. I don't put my business out, but I do need help," Jones said.

For Jones, the loss goes far beyond furniture and household items. She says she lost irreplaceable keepsakes that belonged to her family.

"They took my momma's memories, my niece's memories, my brother's obituary," Jones said.

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Without insurance to cover the loss, Jones is now trying to figure out how to start over. She says she wants answers from whoever is responsible.

"I don't bother anybody. I go to work and go home. I don't bother anybody, so I don't know why they would do this to me," Jones said. "They hurt me. They basically took everything from me and for what, why? What did I do to you?"

"I finally closed on my house June 10th. I'm happy, but I'm not happy because it doesn't feel like a home."

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Anyone with information about the fire or the person seen near the U-Haul is asked to contact the Detroit Fire Department.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

