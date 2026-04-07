Detroit auto thieves target Chevy Blazers for their high-value parts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for auto thieves that recently targeted Chevy Blazers on the city's east side. Sources told 7 News Detroit the vehicles are sought after for their high-value parts.

Surveillance video captured the moment suspects smashed their way into a 2025 Chevy Blazer. Kenyonia Leveston said a couple of thieves broke into her SUV and drove off with it Easter morning.

"I was like, wow. He got his Crocs in sports mode and he's taking my car, like what the heck. He doesn't even care — he don't even care to put on gym shoes. He can't even steal it with class," Leveston said.

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Leveston said her year-old vehicle was stolen from her driveway early Sunday. Officers told her the Blazer is currently a top target.

"Not this particular year car. It's just the Blazer entirely. So he (police) was just saying that they're targeting this car and the Grand Cherokee," Leveston said.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Video shows car stolen from Detroit driveway

The very next day, thieves targeted another Blazer about a mile from Leveston's home. The owner said it was only in the driveway for 15 minutes before a man smashed the window. Once inside, an accomplice helped push the SUV before it and a getaway vehicle sped off.

"Same guy with the same Crocs on back in sports mode stealing again," Leveston said. "Yes, these are the same people. They're all connected."

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Detroit police have not confirmed a connection, but auto theft sources told me Blazers are targeted because their parts are often worth more than the vehicle itself.

Retired Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt explained the black-market demand.

"If you own a collision shop and you're legit, you're getting legit parts from dealers. But if you're not legit, you buy them from me or from you, whoever off the street at a fraction of the cost, charge the consumer the full price, and they don't know," Dolunt said.

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Anyone with information about the SUV thefts or who recognizes the people in the video is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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