Detroit Blessing Boxes founder pivots operations to appointment-only model during heat wave

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman who runs a community pantry on the city's northwest side has changed how she operates after a heat wave threatened her food supply and the safety of the people she serves.

Nikki Lee, founder of NW Detroit Blessing Boxes, typically offers a walk-up service where anyone can come and take necessities like food and toiletries — no questions asked. During the heat wave this week, she shifted to an appointment-only model to keep donations safe and protect her own health.

"We are operating by appointment only. So, we can keep the food in the house, keep the food safe, keep me safe, because I have COPD and I don't belong out here," Lee said.

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Lee said the heat damaged items she did not expect to be affected.

"Pop-Tarts were melting. I didn't even know that was a thing. I had to bring cans in," Lee said.

She has been keeping items like ramen, grits, and body wipes inside the boxes, while also setting up a tent with bagged lunches in a cooler and emergency items available outside. Cold water has also been available in a cooler.

"(Some items), I absolutely cannot put outside clearly because it would melt... it comes together, and no one wants hot packs of tuna," Lee said.

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The change in operations has significantly reduced the number of people she can serve.

"I'll be lucky to serve 150 people this week. Whereas when we're just walk-up, there can be up to 500 families a week," Lee said.

Previous coverage: Detroit front yard food pantry overwhelmed with donations after community learns of need

Detroit front yard food pantry overwhelmed with donations after community learns of need

People come from near and far to get necessities from the Blessing Boxes. Kim Adamski is one of the people who relies on Lee's generosity.

"So generous. She would give you the shirt off her back," Adamski said.

Adamski said Lee has helped her family through difficult times beyond just the heat wave.

"She's gotten us through some tough times," Adamski said.

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That includes a winter emergency when Adamski's furnace went out.

"She had me a heater sent here through Amazon because she knew what we were going through," Adamski said.

If you want to help Lee and her efforts, you can purchase items on her Amazon list.

Her pantry is located at 11640 West Parkway Street, Detroit, MI 48239.

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