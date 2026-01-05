Detroit brothers attacked outside bar, one killed and one critically injured in stabbing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is demanding justice after a deadly attack outside a west side bar left one brother dead and another fighting for his life.



Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Detroit family demands justice after deadly bar attack

Jalen Stevens, 28, was shot and killed outside Chita's Nefertiti Bar and Lounge on Grand River near Greenfield early Sunday morning. His younger brother Glenn was stabbed 14 times and suffered a collapsed lung during the same attack.

WXYZ-TV

The brothers were celebrating Jalen's promotion at a security company when the violence erupted around 1 a.m., according to their family.

"They were working men. Hard-working men. Educated. Very educated," said Jeneen Stevens, the victims' mother, who did not want her face shown on camera.

The family says the attack began when bouncers were trying to prevent some people from entering the bar.

"And when my brother was walking out to give Jalen his car keys, a girl just instantly started macing, and a guy instantly started pushing them, and that's when the fight started," Stevens said.

Glenn was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed 14 times. Jalen was robbed of his glasses and jewelry before being shot and killed. He leaves behind four children.

WXYZ-TV

"He's an excellent father. His kids love him dearly, and he loves his kids," Stevens said.

What has added to the family's pain is that bystanders watched the attack unfold, with some even recording it on their phones.

"Nobody helped. Not a soul," Jeneen Stevens said. "This is not a game, this is not a joke. Ya'll don't know how you have affected people's lives. This is devastating for us."

The owner of Chita's Nefertiti released a statement saying:

Good morning family and friends. I have received your calls, texts, and messages, and I truly thank you for the kind words, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



Chita’s Nefertiti has been a part of this community for over 31 years. We have never condoned, supported, or stood for violence of any kind. Our foundation has always been rooted in family, unity, and community.



We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred OUTSIDE of Chita’s Nefertiti, which resulted in the loss of a man’s life. There are no words that can fully express our sorrow.



Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family, loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We recognize the pain, shock, and grief this has caused, and we do not take this moment lightly.



We extend our sincerest apologies to the family and to our community for the distress this incident has brought.



Any loss of life weighs heavily on us, and we are committed to honoring this moment with the seriousness, respect, and care it deserves. We remain committed to the safety, well-being, and unity of our community.



The attack happened just steps away from the headquarters of the Detroit 300 Community Action Team, a community violence intervention group.

"Whether it's early in the year or late in the year, this should not be happening. Everybody needs to come together to stop this violence out here," Arthur Edge, President of the Detroit 300 Community Action Team, said.

WXYZ-TV

Police say they have one suspect in custody, but the Stevens family says others involved in the attack, including the person who stabbed Glenn, remain on the streets.

"I would like for people to come forward. It was so many people on my two sons. Come forward and let them know who those people are," Jeneen Stevens said.

WXYZ-TV

Detroit police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call their homicide tip line at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

—————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

