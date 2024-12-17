Detroit celebrates opening of The Damage Zone, the city's first 'rage room'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is celebrating the 177th Motor City Match business to open in the city, but this one also happens to be Detroit's first rage room.

Owned by Zienethe Holifield, who moved to Detroit in 2013, The Damage Zone is also the first rage room in the Midwest to offer supervised sessions for children between 5 and 12 years old. They received an $85,000 grant for building renovations and inventory.

According to the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, The Damage Zone "provides participants with the chance to 'be a responsible psycho' and release their anger, stress, frustration, and more through 30-minute rage room sessions."

The Damage Zone is located at 15787 James Couzens Hwy.