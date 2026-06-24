Detroit city bus and another vehicle crash downtown, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Department of Transportation bus and another vehicle crashed downtown Wednesday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of E. Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue. That's about a block away from Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers were preparing to take on the New York Yankees.

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According to police, a DDOT bus and another vehicle were heading north on Woodward. The other vehicle merged from the middle lane to turn left on Elizabeth when it was hit by the DDOT bus.

Police initially said a pedestrian was also hit. They later clarified that a pedestrian was not hit.

Four people on the bus told first responders they were injured and they were taken to the hospital. The people inside the vehicle were not hurt.