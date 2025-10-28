Detroit City FC stadium moves closer to reality with $2 million community benefits deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club's dream of a new stadium in Corktown took a major step forward after the organization reached a $2 million community benefits agreement with residents.

The proposed 15,000-seat stadium would be built on the site of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. The development is expected to generate $25 million in annual economic impact for the area.

"The idea for the club was born out of a group of guys having beers on bars on Michigan Avenue a long time ago, so to do it in our own backyard — I mean, I live just a few blocks away from the stadium site — that's something very unique in American pro sports and something that we don't take lightly," said Sean Mann, DCFC co-founder and CEO.

The community benefits agreement addressed 57 requests from residents, with 51 either fully accepted or modified to reach an agreement, Mann said. The deal includes investments in home improvements, arts and culture programs, youth groups, and an incubator for small businesses to be incorporated into the stadium.

However, concerns remain about the development's impact on the neighborhood. Fourth-generation Corktown resident and former Detroit City Councilwoman Sheila Cockrel was among the few who voted against the agreement on the Neighborhood Advisory Council.

"I just don't think the value of the community benefits that were offered are worth it. There's gonna be $1.2 million spread out over 12 years is the major benefit that we negotiated," Cockrel said.

Parking and traffic congestion are among resident concerns. The agreement requires 2,500 parking spaces around the stadium, which will seat 15,000 fans.

"The parking plan that the stadium has put together is sufficient in my opinion. They're gonna have an incentive program for people who come on a non-motorized way to the stadium, but they couldn't tell us what the incentive is, how it will be monitored, what happens after three years when it runs out," Cockrel said.

Mann said the plan includes building a 400+ vehicle vertical parking deck on Michigan Avenue that will serve the growing businesses in the area year-round, not just on game days. The team also plans to continue traffic studies after the stadium opens.

DCFC is targeting a 2027 opening date, though Mann acknowledged the aggressive timeline faces challenges from current construction market conditions, including the impact of tariffs.

"There is a lot of moving parts right now in the world of construction that we're navigating. The big thing is we signed the contracts for the demolition to get that going last week, and we'll get that done this winter, and then in the spring, we'll look to get going construction-wise, as long as we get everything through council by the year's end," Mann said.

The community benefits agreement comes as DCFC seeks tax incentives worth approximately $90 million over 30 years for the nearly $200 million stadium development.

Detroit City Council still must approve the development, which is scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning and Economic Development Committee on November 6th.

