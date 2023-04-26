Detroit developer unveils new details about residential high-rise project on site of Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit-based developer Sterling Group has released new details on the building that is going up on the site where Joe Louis Arena once stood.

The project, The Residences at Water Square, will be a 25-story tall all-glass residential high-rise. Sterling says it will "encourages indoor and outdoor living and is just steps away from the Motor City’s best dining, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle amenities" while sitting on the riverfront.

“We were looking to create something that would be unique to the Detroit market,” said Danny Samson, Chief Development Officer of Sterling Group, in a news release. “The development will be a meaningful addition to the downtown skyline and riverfront.”

Each of the 496 units will feature 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as high-end touches, and resident services. The building will also have an all-season pool with an outdoor sun deck, a rooftop terrace, and sky lounges.

"The Residences at Water Square will be our city's first new riverfront residential high-rise since Riverfront Towers opened 40 years ago. The big difference is that in 1983, our riverfront was a collection of cement silos and asphalt parking lots while today we have what is widely recognized as the nation's most beautiful public Riverwalk. I'm grateful to the Sterling Group for adding this beautiful new riverfront tower to our revitalized riverfront," said Mayor Mike Duggan in a news release.

The 496 units will be comprised of studios, 1-bedroom units, and 2-bedroom penthouses on the 25th floor. An expected move-in date will be in February 2024. Applications for pre-leasing will be accepted beginning in August.