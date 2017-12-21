Detroit Dog Rescue celebrating building donation, planning on new headquarters

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It's the most wonderful time of the year and the most generous! Detroit Dog Rescue knows this first-hand after receiving a big donation.

Westcott Veterinary Center donated an entire building to Detroit Dog Rescue. It is located on Grand River near 7 Mile.

DDR will convert it into their new headquarters.

Director of Detroit Dog Rescue Kristina Rinaldi said, "Christmas comes early for Detroit Dog Rescue. We are so excited."

The walls in the empty building cannot contain Rinaldi's excitement. That's because Westcott Veterinary donated the building to Detroit Dog Rescue.

The facility is more than 10,000 square feet and will be used as their headquarters and a shelter facility, holding 50 to 60 dogs.

It may look like it needs a little TLC, but Kristina can always spot a diamond in the "ruff."

"I've already sledgehammered a few doors in the last couple of days so we can open the place. Detroit Dog Rescue is no stranger to rehabbing something that needs a little work."

They will convert the space into a training facility and birthing center.

"We are going to be able have an administrative office to keep this going. We are going to be able to have adoptions on Saturdays, where the public can come in."

They look forward to being a part of the Five Points neighborhood.

She added, "We are so excited for this new phase of Detroit Dog Rescue, excited for the holiday season, excited for the new year."

They don't have a timeline on when this facility will open. But they are looking for donations to help the process move more quickly.

Click here to donate: https://detroitdogrescue.com/donate/