Detroit families demand action as weekend shootings add to alarming trend of youth gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Families across Detroit are demanding action after another violent weekend in the city left multiple children shot, continuing a disturbing trend of youth violence.

Families demand action as shootings add to alarming trend of youth gun violence

Since Friday, a 15-year-old was shot on Mark Twain Street in Detroit, and two 13-year-old stepbrothers were shot on the east side near East Lantz Street, with one of them killed.

These incidents mark the 22nd time a child has been injured or killed by guns since the beginning of June, prompting community members to hold two recent rallies demanding action to stop the violence.

"Like I told him, in the last 24-48 hours, you was one of the lucky ones that was able to walk away," said the mother of the injured 15-year-old, who requested anonymity for safety concerns.

The teen was shot twice on the 1400 block of Mark Twain Street on Saturday, just a day after the shooting that injured one 13-year-old and killed his stepbrother on Detroit's east side.

"What is the message that needs to be heard so that this does not happen? More parents. More community. What happened to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big homies? What happened to, oh, these kids are out here doing something in the neighborhood, we're going to check it as a family, and we're going to bring them to your front door?" the mother said.

Law enforcement, activists, and stakeholders have expressed outrage over the shootings, rallied to stop the violence, and called the community to action.

Community Violence Interruptors (CVI) noted that many of the recent shootings occurred outside designated CVI zones, which had posted significant drops in violent crime last year.

"My issue is with the legislators: you guys need to step up and fully resource and fund this work, because now you're really seeing what happens when it's not resourced," said Teferi Brent from Dignity 4 Detroit.

"We’re one of the new CVI groups in the city, and it’s been a struggle just to get our work off the ground," Quincy Smith said.

Smith heads up Team Pursuit, which covers the zone where 4-year-old Samir Grubbs and 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey were shot and killed in June. Another teen was injured in that shooting.

"We were on the clock August 1st, but we still haven't touched any funding," Smith said.

When asked if they were working even before August, Smith responded, "A hundred percent. We've had shootings. I've had to rely heavily on our partners."

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the double shooting on the city's east side on Friday. The man who shot the 15-year-old on Mark Twain Street is in police custody.

"I want justice for not just my baby but all the babies," said the mother of the 15-year-old victim.

If you have any information about the recent shootings or the suspects involved, please call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

