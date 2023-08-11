Detroit family accuses Henry Ford hospital worker of sexually assaulting patient with special needs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An employee at Henry Ford Hospital is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

The hospital confirmed the investigation with our team Friday.

The actions follow allegations from Detroit mother Judy Davis who tells us that on Wednesday a hospital employee sexually assaulted her daughter who is mentally impaired.

Davis said her daughter 25-year-old daughter Jenee Moore was on the first floor of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for a routine check-up when it happened.

According to Davis, Moore was getting blood work done and was behind a curtain for a long time.

She said, "I waited for her for what I thought was an unusual amount of time because I saw people going in and out."

After waiting awhile Davis said that she called out behind the curtain and the employee behind it with her daughter told her to wait just a bit longer.

"I waited about another 5 to 10 minutes and people who still came in after her was leaving. So I went back there unannounced this time because I was a little upset," said Davis. "I pull the curtain back and the man… and the man had his pants down and his penis was out."

Davis said the man who was supposed to be doing her daughter's blood work was standing next to her daughter exposing himself.

She said that she became irate.

Moore has MS and is cognitively impaired, she told her mom that the man touched her "in her breast area."

According to Davis, hospital staff came running when she called out after seeing the worker exposed, she said that they arrived quickly enough to see the man allegedly pulling his pants up.

She has filed two police reports with Detroit Police, one is shown in the video above.

7 Action News reached out to Henry Ford Hospital to ask them what happened, they told our team that the employee in question is on leave and provided the following statement:

Providing a safe environment for everyone is a top priority for us and we take allegations like this very seriously. When we learned of this allegation, we launched an immediate investigation and, so far, have found no wrongdoing. We’re continuing to cooperate with local police and look forward to the completion of their investigation.

Davis said she knows her daughter and she knows what she saw when she pulled that curtain back, "I saw him with his penis out, I was traumatized by it, I couldn’t even sleep."

At the time of our interview Friday afternoon, she shared that it had been two days since the alleged assault and she has still not heard anything from Henry Ford Hospital.

She said she feels betrayed and is sharing the story to keep future victims safe.

"I think that everybody should know," said Davis. "I think people should know what kind of person this gentleman is because I don’t think this is the first time he did this, I think he’s done it to others."