Detroit family demands justice after hit and run leaves 55-year-old dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of a man killed in a hit and run are asking for the community to help find the person responsible.

Fifty-five-year old Ron Wordlaw was visiting a friend at a barber shop near West McNichols and Rutherford Saturday.

Around 7:00 p.m. Wordlaw tried crossing the street when someone driving a turquoise Mustang convertible struck him.

Video released show the car fleeing the scene.

The family says Wordlaw was a good man.

“He was just the life of the family. It's very hard right now,” says his sister Cleo Wordlaw.

Wordlaw was a veteran, husband and father.

His family has created a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses.

If you have any information contact Detroit police.