Detroit family demands justice after hit and run leaves 55-year-old dead

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Detroit's west side is demanding justice as police search for a car believed to be involved.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of a man killed in a hit and run are asking for the community to help find the person responsible.
Fifty-five-year old Ron Wordlaw was visiting a friend at a barber shop near West McNichols and Rutherford Saturday.
Around 7:00 p.m. Wordlaw tried crossing the street when someone driving a turquoise Mustang convertible struck him.
Video released show the car fleeing the scene.
The family says Wordlaw was a good man.
“He was just the life of the family. It's very hard right now,” says his sister Cleo Wordlaw.
Wordlaw was a veteran, husband and father.
His family has created a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses.
If you have any information contact Detroit police.
