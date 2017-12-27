Detroit family demands justice after hit and run leaves 55-year-old dead

Nia Harden
5:56 PM, Dec 27, 2017
2 hours ago

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Detroit's west side is demanding justice as police search for a car believed to be involved.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The family of a man killed in a hit and run are asking for the community to help find the person responsible. 

Fifty-five-year old Ron Wordlaw was visiting a friend at a barber shop near West McNichols and Rutherford Saturday.

Around 7:00 p.m. Wordlaw tried crossing the street when someone driving a turquoise Mustang convertible struck him. 

Video released show the car fleeing the scene. 

The family says Wordlaw was a good man. 

“He was just the life of the family. It's very hard right now,” says his sister Cleo Wordlaw. 

Wordlaw was a veteran, husband and father. 

His family has created a Gofundme to help with funeral expenses

If you have any information contact Detroit police. 

