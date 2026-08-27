Detroit family mourns mother killed in liquor store shooting, speaks out as teen suspect awaits court

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is grieving the loss of 65-year-old Faith Williams, who was shot and killed August 21st at a liquor store near Nottingham and Warren on Detroit's east side.



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Detroit family speaks out after mother killed in liquor store shooting

Her niece, Katriana Cowan, was also critically injured in the shooting and remains in the ICU following surgery to remove part of her skull.

Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire at the store. He surrendered to police August 22nd and remains in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

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Faith Williams' children — Donyelle Williams, Levi Williams and Hakeem Chester — remember their mother as a devoted parent and a pillar of the neighborhood.

"My mom was the type of person, we stayed in a two family flat and it was already 4 of us and it was a family of maybe 6 that needed somewhere to stay and she let them stay with us and me and him was pissed we like we don't have no room left we didn't have no room before they got here and she was like we're gonna make it work 10 people in a 2 bedroom, 2 family flat," Levi Williams said. "That's the type of person she was."

WXYZ-TV

New details are emerging about the teen suspect's background. A relative says the boy was mentally abused growing up. Sources say he lost his aunt at age 9 and his mother when he was 12. According to court records, his father failed to secure counseling to address the teen's violent behavior.

Levi Williams acknowledged the suspect's difficult past but said it does not justify the violence.

"It's unfortunate, but I lost my dad two years ago. You know, I lost an aunt, I lost loved ones, you know, I carry that burden every day. I deal with my pain with non-violent things," Levi Williams said. "That's why when this happened it was crazy it was like if you would've knew her and she would have knew your situation, she would have told you, 'baby, it's gonna be alright. You're gonna be all right.' Everybody has choices. You made yours, so now you gotta deal with the consequences behind that choice. Luckily you got a choice. My mama didn't."

Donyelle Williams had a message for anyone struggling.

"Anybody going through something, get some help. Don't let this be your answer. Don't destroy another family because of your pain," Donyelle Williams said.

WXYZ-TV

The family says community support has helped them through the tragedy.

"It means a lot. It's touched a lot of people and we thank you for your prayers and support and outpouring of love, kind words, showing up," Donyelle Williams said.

The suspect is due back in juvenile court Saturday morning, where the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is expected to announce a charging decision. That decision could result in the teen being charged as an adult.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

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