Detroit family trying to recover after losing everything in a devastating fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A family of four was forced to jump from a second story window to save their lives. Now, this Detroit family is counting their blessings, even as they face the fear of the unknown.

Tuesday night an apartment building on the city’s west side, where Deante Brockman, his wife and 6-year-old twin daughters called home, went up in flames.

Deante had to make a split second decision, to throw his daughters and his wife out of a window and then jump himself.

In the fire the family lost everything they owned.

If you would like to help the Brockman family get back on their feet, a GoFundMe Page has been set up on their behalf.

Now, watch as Deante Brockman shares his story of the night he was faced with incredible fear and why the nightmare is not over yet.