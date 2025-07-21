DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit father is dead and his son is injured after a drive-by shooting Saturday night, with another shooting incident occurring on the same street just days later.

Detroit father killed in drive-by shooting while sitting with son

Michael Mills was killed while sitting in a car with his son, Michael Mills Jr., who was also struck in the shooting on Dale Street near Telegraph and Davison on Detroit's west side.

"I think the first shot hit me. I think it went through the back of his car and hit me in the back of the leg," Mills Jr. said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday when someone drove up and opened fire on their vehicle.

"It's hitting me, but I haven't really all the way broke down yet," said Ariel Mills, Michael Mills' daughter.

Neighbor Valerie Parker, who lives a few doors down, described hearing the gunshots while she was in bed.

"I went to get a gown and came out, and I seen a young man running around there with a gun, and I seen another young man, whose father got shot, to come with him; he said No, I got to stay with my father,'" Parker said. "I seen his head alert when they put him in the emergency truck, but then homicide came out last night and said it was a homicide."

In a separate incident Monday morning, another resident on Dale Street discovered her car had been shot multiple times.

"I've been here 20 years, I've never had my car shot up before," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "How would you feel if you came out and you seen five bullet holes in your car and you didn't do nothing to nobody?"

The woman said she was on a prayer call when the shooting occurred.

"I was on a prayer line from 6:15 to 7 this morning, and I heard the five shots, and I said to my husband, 'They're at it again.' I said, 'Oh Lord, they're at it again.' Unbeknownst to me, they were shooting at my car. Praise you, Jesus, it was the car," she said.

Police are investigating both shootings and have not confirmed if they are related.

"One thing I gotta say is that my dad didn't deserve that. The kind of man he was, he didn't deserve to go the way he went," said Taylor Culpepper, another daughter of Michael Mills.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

