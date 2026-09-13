Detroit gas station clerk hospitalized after shooting, police searching for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit gas station clerk was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting happened on Joy Road near Burt Road.

Police say two suspects — one wearing a ski mask — went into a gas station and were stealing merchandise. The clerk chased the suspects and a fight happened, police say.

The clerk, a 46-year-old man, was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects were not in custody as of late Saturday night.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.