Detroit gears up for 2024 National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The best amateur boxers from around the country will descend on Detroit on May 12, when a prestigious, long-running tournament returns to the city for the first time in 24 years.

The Metro Detroit Golden Gloves and the Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG) will host the 2024 National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions, May 13-18, at Huntington Place. The event will feature more than 300 boxers from 30 Golden Gloves franchises across the U.S. Male and female boxers, ages 18-42, will compete across 20 weight classes for the title of National Golden Gloves Champion.

Huntington Place will be transformed into a boxing arena featuring 4 rings that will host more than 200 bouts over the six days of the tournament. The Golden Gloves began in 1923 and continues to be the most highly regarded championship for amateur boxers in the U.S. Many Golden Gloves champions went on to become professional world champions, including Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Muhammad Ali.

To learn more, visit https://www.detroitgoldengloves.org/upcoming-events/2024.